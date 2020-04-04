EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Jacob Lentz
School: Statesville High School
Sport: Baseball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It's tough to lose any of your four years in high school, but losing your senior year hurts. But I know that God has a plan for everything and it is all going to work out.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
My initial reaction when they postponed our season until April 6 was that we basically just got a little break and we would be back in no time, but as the virus started spreading, even more, I knew it was a matter of time until our whole season was just canceled. Like I said before, God does everything for a reason and has a plan for us so I'm trying not to question him right now, but it's tough.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation, I plan to attend Wheeling University in WV on a baseball scholarship. I am going to study exercise science.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memory hands down was my sophomore year when we beat West Rowan the last game of the season. That was one of the most fun baseball games I have ever been a part of. Other than that particular game I have enjoyed all of my teammates that I have had throughout my four years and all the memories we have made.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
If you're a freshman coming up wanting to play baseball don't let our record the past few years fool you. I promise you, you will make some of your favorite memories in high school out on that baseball field. Give Coach Owens a chance and he will make you into a baseball player I promise you.
