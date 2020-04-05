EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Jeremiah Cass
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Baseball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
For me I chose to pursue football at the next level and I have been playing with and against the people on my baseball team my whole life. It was the last time in my life to be around that baseball atmosphere.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
At first I thought it was no big deal and we'd be back April 6 (the date the NCHSAA originally hoped to resume play.) But now that I know I won't step foot on the field with my brothers again it is heartbreaking, and the worst part is there is nothing you can do about it.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on attending Greensboro College to continue my football and academic career.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Being called big jerm.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
I know you are nervous and excited at the same time. Honestly, high school is a dream—the freedom, new opportunities, new friends, you really find yourself in high school. And all I can say is cherish the time you have because you never know when something could happen.
