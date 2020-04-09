EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Joe Gaither
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Baseball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It’s heart breaking, just to spend three years busting your tail off from looking up to seniors when you were a underclassmen and wanting to hear your name called on senior night and where you’re going to college. I’m very blessed to be able to continue playing at the next level.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
My first reaction was how is this happening now? I also wondered if that last Friday was the last time I would walk the halls in my high school. I asked myself also why couldn’t it have happened some other time but now. Now I feel a lot of people are dying and it’s a serious thing.
What are your plans after graduation?
After high school I’m continuing my education and baseball career at Caldwell Community College.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My best memory throughout high school baseball would be coming in to pitch my sophomore year against Forbush, playing 14 innings and pitching the last seven innings to win the game.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
The biggest advice I would give to freshmen and underclassmen would be cherish the little things. You never know when it could be your last time on that field doing what you love.
