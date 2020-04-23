The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Jonna Strange
School: Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership/North Iredell High School
Sport: Track
How do you feel about losing your Senior Season?
I was very disappointed to hear that the spring track season was canceled. I was looking forward to running new personal records and bringing home a few more state titles. However, I know the school system and the government made the right choice needed to keep everyone safe. I know that I will have more opportunities in the future at Furman to compete and be a part of something bigger than myself.
What was your initial reaction and how do you feel now?
I was very upset at the beginning because I felt that everyone was overreacting about the situation, but now I see that that was not the case. I think the best decision was made for everyone's safety. Right now I am continuing to train as I normally would if I were in track season. I have done a few time trials in the 1,600 and 3,200 (meters) and ran new personal records of 4:57 and 10:33. I will most likely do a few more time trials to see if I can run even faster.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation, I plan to run a lot of miles this summer to prepare me for the fall cross country at Furman, where I will be continuing my academic and athletic career. There I plan to major in Health Sciences with the hope of later becoming a Physical Therapist.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My best memory while playing sports at North over the last three years has been after practice when the time is just hanging out and goofing off. We aren't worried about anything other than just being present with one another and having a good time.
What is one bit of information you would give to rising freshmen?
I would tell them to never be afraid to set big goals. My freshman year I never would have thought that I would be a state champion or hold a state record. But I had big goals and I never stopped working toward them. I would also tell them that if they want to be the best then they need to give 100% effort at every practice even if it is only an easy day.
