EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Meredith Wright
School: South Iredell High School
Sport: Softball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I am regretful because I didn’t get to spend all the time on the field with my teammates that I would’ve liked.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
At first I was more hopeful than I am now about being able to return to school and possibly finish out the season. Now, I am more upset because it seems that it might not happen with the pandemic, but I am trying to remain positive even if it’s little things.
What are your plans after graduation?
In the fall I will attend East Carolina University and will be an intended nursing major.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memory would be all of the time I spent riding on the bus to games or in the locker room with all the other girls on the team bonding.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Treat every game like it’s your last and give 100% always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.