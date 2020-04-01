EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Natalie Ottone
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Soccer
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It really sucks losing my last year to play the sport that I’ve played since kindergarten. The worst part is not getting to continue connections on the field and at practice with teammates that I’ve played with in high school.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was really upset at first when I found out about this, and I am still upset about it, but everything happens for a reason.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation I plan to attend a four year college, and I’m still undecided.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My best memory of soccer was my sophomore year when Coach Carter broke the table during one of our team talks in the locker room.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Play every game like it is your last and build as many relationships with teammates as you can because it’ll be over before you know it.
