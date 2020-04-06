EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Nicole Rhyne
School: West Iredell High School
Sport: Soccer
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It’s really frustrating after playing your whole life, not getting to play your final year of high school.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
My initial reaction was angry and annoyed because I’m not going to get that experience every senior gets. Now, I’m still upset I don’t get my senior season but I realized there are many other senior athletes going through the same exact thing. I’m thankful for the time and years I did get to play though, some people don’t even get that opportunity.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation, I plan to go to Appalachian State University. I am still debating whether I want to play club soccer there or not.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memory playing at West Iredell is the team bonding we shared. I have never been involved in a sport that was so invested in making the team become close and share a real connection. I have Coach David Heintz to thank for that. He showed us the true meaning of a team.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Advice I would give to a rising freshman is to enjoy every moment they get in high school. Time goes by so quick and you never know when your last time playing is. Put 110% effort in every time you step on the field. Get to know your teammates and be accepting of everybody. It makes things so much better. High school really is some of the best years of your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.