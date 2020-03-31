EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. This includes those at Statesville Christian as well.
Name: Niyin Miller
High School: West Iredell
Sport: Golf
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
Never have I had a sport I love taken away from me because of something I can't control so it's tough but life goes on!
What was your initial reaction?
I always try my best to find the good in every situation. It's how I was raised. So my initial reaction was that a miracle is going to happen and we're gonna find a way to finish this season the right way!
What are your plans after graduation?
To attend Pfeiffer University and major in History. While at Pfeiffer, I plan to walk-on and play golf and I will be assisting the women's basketball team. My goal in life is to be a History teacher and coach football, women’s basketball and softball.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Being able to have the opportunity to participate in something I enjoy every single day! Practicing was a blessing and playing in matches were even bigger blessings as well.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Take advantage of the opportunities in high school. I never knew I would enjoy high school as much as I did. As much stuff that goes on in the life of a high schooler, you will miss it! So be active in your school, have fun, enjoy yourself. Because you never know when it can be taken away from you!
