EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Tehya Chaunte' Turner-Moore
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Softball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I am pretty hurt. I feel like I had more to offer, as well as some other players. This could've been a great season.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
At first it was a mixture of emotions. Now it's more anger than anything.
What are your plans after graduation?
Maybe look into more local leagues. I didn't plan on playing for a college. But softball was a stress reliever. The pain makes it all that much more worth it after a win.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Fondest Memory is working with Donnie Pennell. He pushes you to be your best and always gave players a chance to prove themselves on the field. Everyone got a fair chance.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Don't give up. It doesn't last forever so make as many memories as you can. Love each and every player. Have their backs. And most importantly give it your all.
