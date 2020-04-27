Iredell County reported a sixth death associated with COVID-19.
The Iredell County Health Department said the individual was at higher risk for serious illness and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19.
In order to protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.
Iredell is reporting 104 cases with 64 assumed or estimated to be recovered and three currently hospitalized. Thirty-one are isolating at home.
Among those cases are two at a local nursing home. State officials identified that nursing home as Autumn Care of Statesville.
North Carolina reported an increase of 312 coronavirus cases Monday morning, with a total of 9,142 cases in 95 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 8,830 cases Sunday.
The coronavirus-related death total is 306. It was 299 Sunday.
North Carolina has completed 109,920 tests, officials reported.
There are 473 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase from 451 Sunday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Monday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,492 cases. It has 41 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 254 cases and nine reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 352 cases and 16 deaths.
Catawba has 49 cases and one death. Davie has 29 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 25 cases. Yadkin has 12 cases and one death. Wilkes has 21 cases and one death and Alexander has four cases.
