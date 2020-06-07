A state House bill moved forward Thursday that would allow fitness centers, gyms and health clubs to reopen ahead of the potential Phase Three time frame of June 26 set by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The Senate Commerce and Insurance committee unanimously recommended the revamped version of House Bill 594 to the Senate Rules and Operations committee.
The bill would allow those facilities to operate indoors at 50% of the authorized fire capacity. Employees are excluded from the capacity limitations.
The legislation would go into effect upon being signed into law and expire either with the ending of Cooper’s Executive Order No. 141 or Oct. 31.
Bill sponsor Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, said “it’s time to let people get healthy again by allowing them to exercise at the gym.”
Cooper announced his Phase Two rollout May 22, in which he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen under similar 50% capacity restrictions to restaurants and personal-care services.
Those include bars, night clubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
Cooper said part of his decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
Dory MacMillan, press secretary for Cooper, said Wednesday that the revamped version of HB594 is “irresponsible and disregards public health recommendations.”
“The governor and state health officials have laid out criteria for lifting restrictions to bolster our economy while protecting the health of North Carolinians. Gov. Cooper will continue to follow the data and work with the private sector to move forward.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has recommended keeping the fitness facilities closed until Phase Three. She has said the facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
Senators debating the bill Thursday were more focused on the financial health of the fitness centers than the public health concerns that had been raised.
For example, Gunn questioned what data that Cooper and DHHS are going by that is different from neighboring states that have allowed fitness centers to reopen as various levels.
Employees would be required for each work shift to have their temperature taken and answer a health questionnaire. They would be required to wear a face mask except when leading a group fitness class or an outdoor activity.
Members and visitors would be “strongly encouraged to wear face masks.” Social distancing guidelines of at least six feet of separation would be enforced for cardiovascular and weight training equipment and fitness classes. On-premises child care also would be subject to 50% capacity.
"Rather than politicize this, or run to fear or say someone's wrong, I think we have taken a lot of steps (with this bill) that are reasonable and necessary and responsible," Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, said.
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, asked "what can we do as it relates to gyms so that they can open in a safe manner?"
"I haven't gotten anything that I fully understand. I'd like to hear an answer, and if it's nothing, that's OK, that's the answer.
"But I would like them to open like some of these other businesses."
Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, said legislators know what's at stake with the bill.
"This bill is simply an attempt to say what we can do, and if we don't have it right, amend the bill. DHHS, come forward and tell us what we're missing here ... to keep the public safe."
Dixon Douglas, owner of Cyclebar studio in downtown Winston-Salem, closed his facility March 15.
"I do support the bill with the caveat that all gyms are not the same," Douglas said.
"We are a boutique studio that can directly enforce occupancy, and we are doing everything in our power to make our studio a safe environment with limited touch points. I think there needs to be a checklist to hold studio owners accountable.
"I don't want to be a reason for the spread of COVID19, the flu or any virus, so I am taking every precaution necessary to prevent that."
