Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina has received a $200,000 donation from the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation to support the food bank’s COVID-19 pandemic response efforts in the Greater Greensboro area.
The money will be used to purchase six truckloads of emergency food boxes for families and seniors, the food bank said. Second Harvest will distribute these boxes through selected members of its partner agency network serving the Greater Greensboro area.
“This significant investment from the Bryan Foundation will help Second Harvest Food Bank provide over 179,000 meals for individuals...,” said Eric Aft, the food bank’s chief executive. “Collaborations like this one are critical to ensuring all families whose lives and livelihoods have been impacted by this public health crisis are able to access the healthy food they need.”
Aft has recovered from the coronavirus after spending four days in Forsyth Medical Center earlier this month, the Second Harvest Food Bank said in a statement. Aft was being treated for pneumonia at the hospital and then tested positive for COVID-19.
Across the 18 counties Second Harvest Food Bank serves, local organizations that work with the food bank are seeing a 40% to 60% increase in the need for food assistance, the food bank said.
In cities including Greensboro, some food assistance agencies are reporting 100% increase in the need for food, the food bank said.
The school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic effectively doubled the “summer break” for children and the urgent challenges this brings for parents who, even in better times, struggle to provide enough food for their children, the food bank said.
“With families scrambling to stay afloat and seniors sheltering in place, Second Harvest and their on-the-ground partner pantries are responding with urgency to the needs of area residents,” the food bank said.
The Bryan Foundation’s donation will bolster Second Harvest’s efforts to bring more food to more people amid the pandemic, the food bank said.
“We are pleased, thanks to Mr. Bryan, to have the resources to help,” said Jim Melvin, the president and chief executive of the Bryan Foundation.
The foundation is named after Joseph M. Bryan, a Greensboro insurance executive, broadcaster and philanthropist, who died in April 1995 at the age of 99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.