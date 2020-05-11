The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell County remain at 144.
That was the same number reported Friday afternoon. Of those cases, 87 are estimated to have recovered with five hospitalized. Iredell is reporting six deaths.
North Carolina reported a 281 increase of COVID-19 cases Monday morning with a total of 15,045 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 14,764 cases Sunday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 550 as of Monday morning. It was 547 Sunday.
North Carolina has completed 195,865 tests, officials reported. There are 464 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase from 442 Sunday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Monday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,134 cases. It has 62 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 350 cases and 17 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 488 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 82 cases and two deaths. Davie has 36 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 39 cases. Yadkin has 54 cases and one death. Wilkes has 242 cases and one death. Alexander has 12 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports cases in each ZIP code. The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125..
In 27020, there are eight cases. In 27028, there are 22 cases. In 27055, there are 27 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are five cases. In 28660, there are four cases.
In 28689, there are four cases. In 27013, there are 10 cases. In 28166, there are four cases. In 28677, there are 33 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 25 cases.
In 28036, there are 16 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 37 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 41 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases.
There are no cases in 28636.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.