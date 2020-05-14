Iredell County COVID-19 cases have increased by four, according to a Thursday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department. There are now 168 cases in the county.
There were 164 cases on Wednesday.
Of those 168 cases reported on Thursday, 97 are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Six are hospitalized, and 59 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Thursday afternoon.
North Carolina reported a 691 increase of COVID-19 cases Thursday morning with a total of 16,507 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 15,816 cases Wednesday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 615 as of Thursday morning. It was 597 Wednesday.
North Carolina has completed 219,268 tests, officials reported. There are 507 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a decrease from 521 on Wednesday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Thursday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,320 cases. It has 62 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 362 cases and 18 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 507 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 90 cases and two deaths. Davie has 40 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 44 cases. Yadkin has 80 cases and one death. Wilkes has 277 cases and one death. Alexander has 15 cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Thursday afternoon, the north has 29 cases, central has 58 and south has 81.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week.
The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125..
In 27020, there are 11 cases. In 27028, there are 24 cases. In 27055, there are 36 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are five cases. In 28660, there are four cases. In 28636, there are two cases.
In 28689, there are four cases. In 27013, there are 10 cases. In 28166, there are four cases. In 28677, there are 37 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 29 cases.
In 28036, there are 16 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 40 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 42 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.