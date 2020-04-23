In anticipation of additional funding for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act, United Community Bank will resume accepting applications for small businesses interested in participating in the PPP. Additional funds were approved by the Senate April 21 and the House is expected to review the bill later this week.
Potential applicants should indicate interest by registering on ucbi.com/CARES.
In order of expressed interest, United will provide each registrant with a link to an online application portal to complete the application requirements.
Applications will be added to the current United PPP loan queue in the order in which they are completed.
Those businesses who have already completed a PPP loan application with United, but who did not have funding reserved prior to the SBA halting the application process, will be given priority in the order in which their application was completed.
United is committed to helping its small business customers and other small businesses affected by COVID-19, a news release states.
To date, the bank has assisted more than 6,900 small businesses reserve nearly $1 billion in PPP funding. The bank hopes to support additional small businesses through this program if funding becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.