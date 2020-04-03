A total of 35 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools will be honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” Award recognition.
Among those receiving that distinction are West Iredell’s Colby McHargue and Nicole Rhyne.
The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. These awards are sponsored by NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. Mark Dreibelbis, NCHSAA Associate Commissioner, and Director of Student Programs and Sports, Chiquana Dancy, administer the program.
Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2019-2020 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.
The students filled out an application questionnaire and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.
"We are honored to recognize this group of 35 student athletes that have consistently demonstrated the values and traits that we hope all student athletes learn through our programs,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. “Now more than ever, our society is in need of young people like this group of award winners that are dedicated to excellence in sportsmanship and citizenship.”
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will not be a luncheon this year. However, the award winners will be honored through the NCHSAA’s social media and online platforms in addition to receiving the awards.
