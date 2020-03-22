While many things in the county are shutting down, the road construction on I-77 will continue this week.
The work in the toll lanes area is primarily limited to overnight hours at this point. Where will the construction be this week?
I-77 Northbound
Expect rolling lane closures between Exit 11 in Charlotte and mile-marker 37 in Mooresville as follows:
» Monday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Tuesday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Wednesday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Expect lane closures between Exit 25 in Huntersville and Exit 28 in Cornelius as follows:
» Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)
Expect lane closures between Exit 28 in Cornelius and Exit 30 in Davidson as follows:
» Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)
Expect lane closures between Exit 31 and Exit 35 in Mooresville as follows:
» Wednesday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
Expect lane closures between Exit 33 and Exit 35 in Mooresville as follows:
» Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Friday, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. (one lane closed)
Expect lane closures between Exit 36 and Exit 33 in Mooresville as follows:
» Friday, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. (one lane closed)
» Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. (one lane closed)
Expect lane closures between Exit 35 and Exit 36 in Mooresville as follows:
» Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. (one lane closed)
Expect closure of Exit 33 on-ramp lane in Mooresville as follows:
» Monday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
» Tuesday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect closure of Exit 35 on-ramp in Mooresville as follows:
» Wednesday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect closure of Exit 36 off-ramp in Mooresville as follows:
» Wednesday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-77 Southbound
Expect rolling lane closures between mile-marker 37 in Mooresville and Exit 11 in Charlotte as follows:
» Monday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Tuesday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Wednesday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Expect lane closures between Exit 36 and Exit 33 in Mooresville as follows:
» Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
Expect closure of Exit 35 on-ramp in Mooresville as follows:
» Thursday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect closure of Exit 35 off-ramp in Mooresville as follows:
» Wednesday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect lane closures between Exit 30 in Davidson and Exit 28 in Cornelius as follows:
» Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)
