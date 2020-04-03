A Cleveland woman facing murder charges for a death from a March crash is asking for a reduced bond, court documents indicated.
On March 27, 36-year-old Jennifer Jean of Browns Farm Road was arrested for second-degree murder. She was issued a $300,000 secured bond.
On April 2, Jean’s attorney, David Minor, filed a motion to reduce her bond to $75,000. He cited that she can’t afford the current amount and she maintains her innocence.
On March 12, Jean was turning left from Wilson Lee Boulevard onto Winston Avenue when she struck Tyree Allenec Dalton, warrants stated. Dalton was operating a scooter, traveling south on Wilson Lee Boulevard.
Warrants stated officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol inside Jean’s car, and she admitted to drinking before driving. Statesville police initially charged Jean March 12 with a DWI and she received a $5,000 secured bond.
Dalton, 27, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and died March 20.
Jean has two previous misdemeanor DWI convictions, along with convictions for speeding to elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
Jean is scheduled to appear in Iredell County District Court April 20.
