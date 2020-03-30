North Carolina gas prices are continuing to fall.
North Carolina gas prices have fallen 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.80 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy. The group surveys 6,092 stations across the state weekly to keep up with the trends.
Gas prices in North Carolina are 44 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $1.29 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $3.09 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.97 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is down 45.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
How does this compare, historically?
Here is a look at state prices over the last 10 years:
March 30, 2019: $2.49 per gallon
March 30, 2018: $2.55 per gallon
March 30, 2017: $2.18 per gallon
March 30, 2016: $1.97 per gallon
March 30, 2015: $2.29 per gallon
March 30, 2014: $3.44 per gallon
March 30, 2013: $3.62 per gallon
March 30, 2012: $3.88 per gallon
March 30, 2011: $3.57 per gallon
March 30, 2010: $2.75 per gallon
“Today, we enter the 38th straight day the national average gas price has fallen, and the first week of the national average being under $2 per gallon for the first time in over four years as motorists park their cars and shelter in place, leading to an unprecedented drop never before seen in U.S. gasoline demand, causing prices to sink like a rock,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
