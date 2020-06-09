North Carolina reported 676 additional coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning. The state now has reported 37,160 positive cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There have been 1,029 coronavirus-related deaths in the state. A total of 535,711 people have been tested and 774 are currently hospitalized.
Iredell County is reporting 354 cases, according to state officials. There have been six coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 5,744 cases. There have been 111 deaths there. Rowan County has reported 773 cases with 35 deaths. Cabarrus County has 612 cases with 23 deaths, Wilkes has 513 with six deaths, Catawba has 310 with 10 deaths, Davis has 122 with two deaths, Lincoln has 106 cases and Alexander has 43.
The majority of cases are among those aged 25-49, with 45 percent in that range. Twenty-one percent of the cases are among those 50-64, 11 percent among those 18-24, 8 percent among both the 75 and older and 17 and under groups and 7 percent among those 65-74.
The cases are evenly split between males and females as of Tuesday morning.
