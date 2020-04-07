North Carolina is reporting 3,221 cases of coronavirus, as of Tuesday morning. There are 46 known deaths in the state tied to the virus, according to state officials.
Iredell County has 55 positive cases, according to the Iredell County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon.
The state reported 2,870 cases at the same time on Monday morning.
The Iredell County Health Department has broken the county into three regions to track cases.
In the South, which includes ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125, there are 35 reported cases. In the Central, which includes 27013, 28166 and 28677, there are nine cases. In the North, which includes 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678, there are 11 reported cases.
Fifty-one percent of the cases in the county are males.
By age, 38 percent of the cases are in those ages 50-64. Thirty-one percent are among those 25-49, 16 percent among those 18-24 and 15 percent are among those 65 and older.
There have been 41,082 tests completed in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There are 354 people currently hospitalized and there have now been positive tests in 90 of the state’s 100 counties.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 810 cases. There have been six deaths reported there. Cabarrus County has 81 cases with one death, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 62 cases with two deaths. Davie has 20 cases and two deaths, Catawba has 27 cases and one death, Lincoln 11 cases, Yadkin has nine cases, Wilkes has four and one death, and Alexander has two.
Statewide, 42% of the cases are in those 25-49 years of age, with 29% in the 50-64 age group, 20% in the 65 and older, 8% of those 18-24 and 1% in those 17 and younger. Eighty percent of the deaths in the state are among those 65 and older.
