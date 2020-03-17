May 22, 1933 - March 16, 2020 Audrey Lee Anderson Abshire, 86, of Statesville, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. She was born May 22, 1933, in Morganton, to Aubrey and Rose Anderson. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Abshire. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim Abshire, and daughters, Sharon (Joe) Sykes of Troutman and Terry (Randy) Reid of Prosperity, S.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lisa Shumake of Mooresville, Richard Sykes of Statesville and fiancée, Carrie Utt, and Melanie Reid of Charlotte; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Shumake, Gavin Sykes and Caylyn Sykes. Audrey was retired from Flexnit/Bali, having worked there for 21 years. She was active in the local and national Cancer Association, several environmental projects, the Humane Society, and St. John's Lutheran Church, until her health declined. Over the last several years, she has had many trying illnesses. There will be no formal services, but the family will receive visitors anytime at home at 1600 Melviney St. in Statesville. The family would like to express their appreciation to Iredell Memorial Hospital and Gordon Hospice House for their loving care. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
