Richard Henry "Hendog" Atkins, 57, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home. Henry was born March 18, 1963, in Yadkinville, and was the son of the late Roy Thedford Atkins and Addie Hoots. He attended North Iredell High School and was a self-employed handyman and owner of Pools Plus for over 30 years. He loved spending time with family and friends especially riding motorcycles. Henry is survived by two sons, Timothy Wayne Painter (Kari) of Statesville, Richard Tyler Atkins of Statesville; four grandchildren, Abagail and Meredith Painter, Jaylynn and Camden Atkins; four siblings, Wanda Harrington (Mickey), Tommy Poindexter (Wadonna), Danny Atkins (Vicki Slone), Sharron Setzer (Conley); and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home

