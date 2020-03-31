Anita Ruth Hawthorne Baldwin, 72, of Union Grove, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was married to the late Steven Baldwin, and was retired from teaching at Union Grove Elementary School. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Baldwin family.

