June 12, 2020 Tonia C. Ball, 78, of Hiddenite, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born to Marshall Ford and Carolyn Louise Jones Moss, in Cabarrus County. Tonia was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church. She loved painting and decorating, and she was a lifelong caregiver. Tonia had an unwavering love for her Lord and family and a constant pursuit of truth, beauty and goodness that is only found in Christ. In addition to her parents, Tonia was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Moss. Those left to celebrate the memories of Tonia include her husband of 56 years, William "Bill" Ivory Ball; daughter, Shelley Ball of Hiddenite; son, Lane Ball (Elizabeth) of Statesville; three grandchildren, Jack, Olivia and Maudie Ball of Statesville; one brother, Bobby Moss (Gail) of Hampstead; along with a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Ball will be conducted at Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville, today (Tuesday, June 16), at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery at 4 p.m. The Rev. Jeff Spry and the Rev. Jon Krick will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made to, Gideon's International, P.O. Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or to Samaritan's Purse/Donor Ministries, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
