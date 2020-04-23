Leon Preston Barker, 73, of Harmony, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was born in Iredell County to the late Don Preston Barker and Beulah Souther Barker. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte McGlamery Barker, in 2016; and two sisters, Mamie Nicholson and Ethel Kirkland. Mr. Barker had served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church. Leon was a self-made man. He started off with $10 in his pocket and over time, turned it into a thriving business. He was owner and operator of LB's Used Cars and Trailer Sales and LB's of Virginia. He was an entrepreneur and loved selling trailers. He was also a licensed auctioneer and often worked horse auctions. He enjoyed his cows, farming, hunting, deep sea fishing and pier fishing. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Veleda Cumby Barker; daughter, Lisa Cumby (Virgil) of Harmony; two sons, Phillip Barker of Harmony, and Joseph Barker (Jamie) of Union Grove; daughter, AnnDee Barker of Harmony; five grandchildren, Maghon Redman (Johnny), Kirsten Barker, Devin Barker, Jaya Barker, and Joleigh Barker; a great-grandson, Remington Redman; and a sister, Ann Barker Morrison. A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 26, at 1 p.m., at the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Settle officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Nicholson Funeral Home Facebook page. Entombment will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Mr. Barker will lie in state for those who wish to pay their respects at Nicholson Funeral Home, Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those who prefer memorials may be made to Sweet Home Baptist Church, 7173 Somers Rd., Union Grove, NC 28689 or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Fond memories and online condolences may be sent at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Barker family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
