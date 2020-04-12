September 2, 1923 - April 9, 2020 Mr. Charlie Bruce Barnard, 96, of Kernersville, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born Sept. 2, 1923, in Iredell County to the late James Phillip and Octavia Friesland Barnard. He was a faithful member of Kerwin Baptist Church. He retired as a diesel mechanic from Piedmont Ford Truck Sales. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret J. Barnard; and sister, Isabelle Galliher. Surviving are his son, Wayne and wife, Joan Barnard, of Kernersville; granddaughter, Amanda Horn (Joey) of Whitesburg, Tenn.; two sisters, Ernestine Cleary of Mocksville, Thelma Chambers (Lendon) of Hamptonville; two sisters-in-law, Thelma Shore and Wanda Turner of Hamptonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. Hayworth-Miller of Kernersville www.hayworth-miller.com
