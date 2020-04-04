Robert "Joe" Jonathan Barron, 72 of Hamptonville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Joe was born in Salisbury to the late Robert Howard Barron and Alice Jamima Moorefield Barron. He was also preceded by his brother, David Barron. Joe served in the Army for many years and was a Vietnam veteran. Joe loved his job at Ingersoll Rand where he retired after 37 years. He was a lifelong member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where he served on many committees, was a member of the Class of 1965 West Rowan High School, and the VFW. Joe loved his family, traveling, working on his farm (and others), and helping everyone around him. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 47 years, Jane Barron; son, Justin Jonathan Barron; daughter, Jill Barron Parker (Christopher); brother, Steven Barron (Shirley); sister, Susannah Kelty (Tim); two grandchildren, Gwen and Bristol Parker; nephews, Michael Barron (Tammy) and Nathan Kelty (Shawna); and two nieces, Ester Sumner (Steve) and Ruth Wilford (Devon). There will be a graveside service at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Monday, April 6, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Sarah Fisher will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in care of Dale Trivette, 358 Union Grove Rd., Hamptonville, NC 27020. Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville www.reavisfhstatesville.com
