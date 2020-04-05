February 1, 1938 - April 3, 2020 Carol Dean Swaney Beaver, 82, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Iredell County, Feb. 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. Swaney and Mary Lewis Swaney. In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bobbie Strain and Janice Boone; and one brother, Arthur H. Swaney Jr. In 1955, she married Clyde Alexander Beaver, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage together. He passed away Aug. 7, 2003. Carol loved working jigsaw puzzles and sewing. She had worked as a hairdresser then later as a seamstress at Trim Systems. A member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, Carol loved singing in the church choir. She especially loved the old hymns of the church. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Joan Brady (Alan) of Cleveland and Jan Sloop (Jeremy) of Mooresville; her sons, Brian Beaver (Karen) of Cleveland and Darren Beaver of Gainesville, Ga.; five grandchildren, Patrick, Jennifer, Kristie (Allen), Haven and Mackenzie; and two great-grandchildren, Chloee and Parker. Mrs. Beaver will be laid to rest beside her husband at Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will hold a private graveside service. A public memorial service with receiving of friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.