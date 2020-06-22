Brenda Joyce Wooten "Dee" Benge, 74, of Statesville, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. She was born in Iredell County, Feb. 10, 1946, to the late William B. Wooten and Joyce Bowie Kilpatrick. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Lee Benge. Dee always enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her friends. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, William Christopher "Chris" Benge (Lena) of Texas, and Eric Todd Benge (Marcia) of Rockwell; and two sisters, Peggy Benge and Sandy Cockerham. There will be no formal services. Memorial may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 444, Troutman, NC 28166 or to Purple Hearts Homes, P.O. Box 5535, Statesville, NC 28687. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Benge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.