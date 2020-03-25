On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Wakefield Bentley departed this earth and took his heavenly journey toward home.
Wakefield was born Nov. 11, 1932. He grew up in Alexander County and graduated from Taylorsville High School. In 1953, he joined the United States Army, where he proudly served as a sergeant to the S Company 53rd Infantry 101st Airborne Division, who served at Mt. Fuji Yama Japan Army Base. He received the following medals: Army Good Conduct, National Defense and the Korean War Medal, and many more through his acts of duty.
After his military service, he began his 43-year career with Southern Bell, later becoming AT&T at his retirement. Wakefield started Hallmark Electric after receiving the N.C. State Board of electrical contractor license, then later obtaining his unlimited electrical license, which he held until his passing.
In 1959, he married his brown eyed beauty, Hilda, whom he faithfully adored for more than 63 years. Together they raised their five children. Wakefield was a charter member of Forest Park Presbyterian Church, where he served as a faithful member in many capacities. He also helped start the scout program, establishing Troop 171, where many young men aspired to earn their Eagle Scout under his leadership. Wakefield was always happiest when his loved ones were close by.
Wakefield was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edith Bentley; daughter, Dana Bentley; brothers, Bill Bentley (Carolyn), and Tommy Bentley (Marie); brother-in-law, Haskell Sells; and daughter-in-law, Kim Taylor Gallyon.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hilda Sells Bentley, Chuck Gallyon (Tracey); Dean Bentley (Lynn), Beth Bentley Davidson (Michael) and Blue Bentley (Wendy); grandchildren, Chad Gallyon, Matthew Gallyon (Jodi), Logan Hartness, Tanner Bentley, Taylor Gallyon, Faith Bentley, Tate Bentley, Anna Blue Bentley, and Brenna Rae Bentley; great-grandchildren, Chase, Haven, Evan, Addison and Bella; one sister, Mary Freimais (Andris); one sister-in-law, Jo Sells; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude towards all of the families, friends and communities that prayed, supported and uplifted our family. Special thanks to Gordon Hospice House will never be enough for the care of our father during his stay there.
With the current restrictions on large gatherings, we want to be respectful of our families and yours; we will postpone the celebration of life to a later date. May you all be blessed with the inheritance of Wakefield's life.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials can be made to Forest Park Presbyterian Church or to the Gordon Hospice House.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.
Troutman Funeral Home will be serving the Bentley family during this time.
