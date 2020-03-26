April 1, 1937 - March 24, 2020 Glory Gale Chafin Blankenship, born April 1, 1937, left us Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was our loving and beautiful mother who has been chosen by our Lord and Savior to grace the presence of Heaven. Glory was born in Lovley, Ky., to Wallace and Grace Chafin. She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings; her beloved husband, James Thomas Blankenship; and son, James Jeffery Blankenship. She is survived by sister, Delores; daughters, Reva Blottie (Mark), Cindy Cochran (Greg), Ginger Blankenship (Donald); son, Kelly Blankenship (Amy). She was "Ma Maw" to seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Mom will be laid to rest with our Dad, James, in Salisbury National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Iredell County; or a Church of your choice. "We love you, but Jesus loves you more." Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville has the honor of serving the family of Glory Gale Blankenship. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
