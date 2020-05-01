Mr. Charles Lee Boggs, 86, of Statesville, passed away, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Charlie was born April 25, 1934, in Hillsborough, and was the son of the late Luther Curtis Boggs and Mary Toler Boggs George. He was a graduate of Hillsborough High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Chemistry Degree. On Aug. 9, 1958, he married the love of his life, Lois Privette Boggs, who passed away, Feb. 24, 2009, and were members of First Baptist Church. He previously worked for International Paper Company, Uni-wood, where he developed/ patented Gator Board and later had his own company, Colonial Trading, in Furniture Imports. He is survived by two sons, David Spencer Boggs (Michele) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Joseph Bradley Boggs (Carmen) of Statesville; and seven grandchildren, Hayden and Reece Boggs, both of Cincinnati, Tanner and Tatum Boggs, both of Statesville, Matthew and Sam Boggs, both of Los Angeles, Calif., and Ali Boggs of Georgia. In addition to his wife of 50 years, he was preceded in death by one son, Chet Lee Boggs, who passed away in 2015. A private family graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. Mr. Boggs will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home Friday (today, May 1), from 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family would like to give a special thanks to Charlie's caregiver, Dorothy Carney, for her love and support. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.