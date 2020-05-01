Mr. Charles Lee Boggs, 86, of Statesville, passed away, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Charlie was born April 25, 1934, in Hillsborough, and was the son of the late Luther Curtis Boggs and Mary Toler Boggs George. He was a graduate of Hillsborough High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Chemistry Degree. On Aug. 9, 1958, he married the love of his life, Lois Privette Boggs, who passed away, Feb. 24, 2009, and were members of First Baptist Church. He previously worked for International Paper Company, Uni-wood, where he developed/ patented Gator Board and later had his own company, Colonial Trading, in Furniture Imports. He is survived by two sons, David Spencer Boggs (Michele) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Joseph Bradley Boggs (Carmen) of Statesville; and seven grandchildren, Hayden and Reece Boggs, both of Cincinnati, Tanner and Tatum Boggs, both of Statesville, Matthew and Sam Boggs, both of Los Angeles, Calif., and Ali Boggs of Georgia. In addition to his wife of 50 years, he was preceded in death by one son, Chet Lee Boggs, who passed away in 2015. A private family graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. Mr. Boggs will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home Friday (today, May 1), from 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family would like to give a special thanks to Charlie's caregiver, Dorothy Carney, for her love and support. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

