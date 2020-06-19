Charles "Buddy" Fisher Bolt, 83, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday June 14, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Buddy was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Iredell County and was the son of the late Charles Adolphus Bolt and Margaret Catherine Fisher Bolt. He attended Statesville City Schools and was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was retired from Iredell Memorial Hospital, where he worked for over 40 years. Buddy was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and participated in Special Olympics. In his spare time, Buddy loved bowling with his "Happy Wheeler" bowling team, watching his favorite football teams, Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers, his westerns and painting. Fishing was a favorite past-time with his brother, Daniel. He is survived by two nieces, Debra L. Bolt-Rust (Randall) and Sandra Bolt (Warren Weeks) both of Tallahassee, Fla.; four great-nieces and -nephews, Samuel, Arlington, VA., Gabriel, Mary Ruth and Charles Rust, Tallahassee, Fla.; several cousins, Mary Deaton of Statesville and Lura Deaton McMurray of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. and William, James, John G., and Elizabeth, children of Lura; cousins, Johnny Bolt and Julie Bolt of New York City, N.Y. Buddy was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Lawson Bolt. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Ernie Sheldon officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 704 N. Center St., Statesville, NC 28677. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jun 20
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 20, 2020
2:00PM
Oakwood Cemetery
114 Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
