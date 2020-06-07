March 19, 1934 - June 4, 2020 Katherine Keaton Bowlin, 86, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. She was born March 19, 1934, to the late D. Spurgeon and Sarah Leola Bustle Keaton. She worked at Uniglass/Clark Schwebel, and was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church. She sang in "The Keaton Family" music group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-great-grandson, Izaiah Coppola; four brothers; and four sisters. Mrs. Bowlin is survived by her daughter, Deborah Bowlin Ford Gibson (Larry "Benny" Gibson) of Troutman; two grandchildren, Travis Campbell (Wendy) of Sugar Hill, Ga., and Traci Campbell Prater of Mooresville; five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ayden, Seth, Ethan and Ashlyn; and her special companion, Boo Kitty Mrs. Bowlin will lie in repose at Calvary Baptist Church from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 9. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dermott Crabtree and Dr. Chris Haizlip officiating. Interment will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in Mrs. Bowlin's memory to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 504 Whites Mill Rd., Statesville, North Carolina 28677. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Bowlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.