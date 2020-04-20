July 1, 1930 - April 19, 2020 Joseph Bailey Brandon, 89, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born July 1, 1930, in Iredell County, to the late Byron Bragg Brandon and Mabel Renegar Brandon. Mr. Brandon served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a charter member of the Lone Hickory Fire Department and a Life Member of the VFW Post 10346. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Roseleen Brandon; and sister-in-law, Barbara Brandon. Surviving are his brother, Thomas "Belvin" (Jo Ann) Brandon; and several nieces and nephews. Due to government restrictions, a private service will be conducted at the VA Cemetery in Salisbury. The family would like to say a very special thanks to Gordon Hospice Home for the loving care given to Mr. Brandon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice Home 2341, Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville www.gentryfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Brandon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.