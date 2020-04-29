July 3, 1941 - April 27, 2020 Elza Lewis Brown, 78, of Harmony, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Rosewood Assisted Living, after a brief illness. He was born Thursday, July 3, 1941, in Iredell County. He was the son of the late William Attley Brown and Sina Mae Tutterow Brown. He was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, Elza was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Mae Johnson Brown; one brother, Harold Brown; three sisters, Lottie Renegar, Lola Wooten, and Mandie Spann. Elza is survived by three sons, Craig Brown, of Harmony, Dennis Brown, of Statesville, and Wayne Brown (Lisa), of Harmony; two daughters, Jessie McDaniel (Michael), of Mocksville, and Tracie Waugh, of Statesville; one brother, Kuley Brown (Karen), of Harmony; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be conducted today (Wednesday, April 29), at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Mitchell Rash will officiate. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006; or Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com

