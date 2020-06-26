Brown, Warren Keith

Warren Keith Brown, 58, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Keith was born Dec. 20, 1961, in Lumberton, and was the son of the late Lawrence Brown Jr. and Mary Louise Singletary Brown. He was a graduate of Bladenboro High School in Bladenboro, and was a farm equipment operator for McLain Farms. In 2009, he married Jean Ann Mayo Brown and they both are members of Northview Church of Christ. In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by two sons, Blake R. Brown of Anderson, S.C., Gerren K. Brown of Greenville, N.C.; and two stepsons, Lee J. Bryant of Lexington, Ky. and Todd Bryant of Hickory. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June, 28, at Northview Church of Christ, with Minister Les Bonnett officiating. A private family burial will immediately follow. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
