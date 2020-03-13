James Eugene Bunton Jr. May 2, 1951 - March 10, 2020 James Eugene Bunton Jr. was born May 2, 1951, in Statesville, and passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Walnut Cove. James is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Amanda Knox Bunton; their six children; 12 grandchildren; as well as his brother, Jeff Bunton; and sister, Joan Godfrey. James was a voracious reader and avid self-educator. He earned the nickname "Wizard" from his grade-school peers and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from NC State University. He was interested in a breadth of studies, and he retained a depth in each topic that was truly unique. He became the go-to person for problem solving for all who knew him during his lifetime. Whether working in his garden, or making repairs on the dream home he built, James found joy in accomplishing items on his never-ending list of projects. James enjoyed hard work, and offered his time and service freely to those he loved, and to those who were placed in his path by his religious affiliation with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His years were garnished by church callings to serve needs of the youth and members of the congregations he attended. The love and support James Bunton gave to those who survive him is as immeasurable as it is irreplaceable, and the family expresses its sincere appreciate to all who have reached out to share condolences and support. Burroughs Funeral Home www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
