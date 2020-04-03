Mrs. Lizzie Mae Moore Byers, 92, of Fern Hill Rd., in Troutman, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at The Citadel, Mooresville. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m., at Living Waters Ministries in Troutman. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. www.rutledgeandbigham.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lizzie Byers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.