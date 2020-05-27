Byers, Mrs. Margie Ruth Carrouthers

Mrs. Margie Ruth Carrouthers Byers, 74, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday, May 28, at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Byers family.

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Byers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.