Nicky Call, 53, of Union Grove, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. Mr. Call was born Nov. 2, 1966, in Wilkes County, to Coy Clay Call Sr. and Chessie Vea Miller Call. He was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, and employed by Iredell County Solid Waste as a central transfer technician. He is survived by whom he called "the love of his life" his wife, Kathy Lewis Call of the home, they would have been married 30 years, Sept. 1, 2020; a daughter, McKenzie Danielle Call, who he often said to "he loved more than life itself"; one sister, Karen Wyatt of McGrady; and one brother, Coy "Grayland" Call and wife, Kathleen, of Wilkesboro. He was the most fun loving guy you'll ever meet. Always able to fill the room full of laughter, and he never met a stranger. He loved golfing with friends, sports (one of the biggest Redskins fan there ever was), loved going to Myrtle Beach, S.C., time spent with friends and family, and riding on his golf cart and listening to 80s rock music. He always told McKenzie to be nice to everyone because everyone in this world deserves a good friend and that's what he was, that is the kind of amazing man he was, one of the best. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Debbie Call; and a brother, Timmy Call. Private services will be held at a later date with the Rev. Tony Bunton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House of Statesville, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home www.reinssturdivant.com
