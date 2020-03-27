While surrounded by his family, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Julian Dale Campbell, left his earthly home and went to his heavenly home. Julian was born in Iredell County, Jan. 10, 1934, to William Francis and Thelma Alexander Campbell of Harmony. He grew up in Harmony and attended Harmony High School. He was in mausoleum and monument works for 67 years installing mausoleums all over the United States. He owned and operated Statesville Marble and Granite which he started in 1973, and retired from in 2000. Even after retiring, he continued helping many families with their memorial needs. He served on the Iredell Water Board of Directors for 36 years and was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church, as long as his health permitted, serving as deacon as well as on both the Cemetery and Benevolence Committees. He enjoyed over 62 years of marriage with the love of his life, Elna Jolly whom he married, Aug. 9, 1957. They worked side by side many years in the operation of their business but God and family still always came first. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Campbell and Elmer Campbell; and one sister, Kathleen C. Martin. Julian is survived by his loving and caring wife, Elna J. Campbell; as well as two sons, Kevin Campbell (Teresa) and Scotty Campbell, all of Statesville. Also left to cherish his memory are four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy and was always happy when they were near. Grandchildren are Amanda C. Johnson (Matthew), Kristin C. Cole (Jared), Madee Campbell, all of Statesville, and Travis Campbell (Jessica) of Raleigh. Great-grandchildren are Karlee, Adalyn and Kamryn Cole; Campbell Grace, Mattox and Myles Johnson; Harper and Avery Campbell; two brothers, Dalton Campbell of Statesville and Melvin Campbell of Harmony, in addition to many nieces and nephews. A faithful and loving husband, father, Pappaw and friend, Julian's quick wit, humor, and smile have left lasting impressions on all who knew him. Above all, Julian was a faithful man whose love of God and family were of utmost importance. Private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 29, in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Scott Eanes officiating. For those who would like to pay their respect, Jullian will lie in state Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the nurses and workers of the Hospice of Iredell County. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.