Tony Keith Campbell, 63, of Harmony, passed away peacefully, from a brief illness, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother. Born Oct. 18, 1956, he was the son of the late Paul Mansfield Campbell and Mary Lou Woodside Campbell. Tony graduated from Statesville High School, class of 1975, and since, has worked at Bruning and Federle Mfg. Co., for the past 44 years. He enjoyed living in the country, was an avid treasure hunter, a collector of many things, and spent his evenings and weekends doing activities with his wife. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Carol Ann Shoemaker Campbell of the home; son, Anthony Keith Campbell (Anastasia) of Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of Marshall Islands; grandchildren, Lydia, Anya, Kira, and Paul Campbell; brother, Rick (Peggy) Campbell of Troutman; brother-in-law, Arnold Shoemaker (Pat) of Harmony; aunt, Dorothy (Fred) Deacon of Silver Springs, Fla.; nephew, Harry Holthouser Jr.; nieces, Sara Lineberger and Megan Papadakis; and a number of cousins, second family, many friends and coworkers at Bruning & Federle. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., at Taylor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Friday, June 5, with the Rev. Carl Williams officiating. Pallbearers will be Pete Powell, Thomas Lowthorp, Jimmy Paul, Donald Marlowe, Dennis Bass and Adrian Appling. Memorials may be made to Taylor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Committee, 443 Taylor Springs Rd., Union Grove, NC 28689; or Hospice and Palliative Care, 2349 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
