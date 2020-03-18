May 30, 1941 - March 14, 2020 Verlyn Ann Sharpe Campbell, 78, of Olin, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home. Born in Iredell County May 30, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Roy S. Sharpe and Minnie Deal Sharpe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion of over 40 years, Ernest Edwards Spears; brothers, Clyde and Jimmy Sharpe; sisters, Irene, Mary Lou, Gladys and Lois; and a granddaughter, Breonna. Verlyn retired from Engineered Sintered Components in Troutman and loved farming and her tractor. She also dearly loved her family. She was a member of Olin Methodist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Union Grove. Survivors include son, Johnny Campbell and wife, Wendy; daughter, Lois C. McClamrock; brother, Carl Sharpe; grandchildren, Kasey (Nick) and Kristin (Justin); and great-grandchildren, Bentley, Bella, Bronx, Blayze and Ian. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at Snow Creek Cemetery with Justin Bushey officiating. The family will greet friends at the cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Snow Creek Cemetery Fund, C/O James Mallory, P.O. Box 7, Statesville, N.C. 28687; or Calvary Baptist Church, 300 Indian Hill Rd., Union Grove, N.C. 28689. Nicholson Funeral Home www.nicholsonfunerals.com
