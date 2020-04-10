April 7, 2020 Grace Barkley Cates, 83 of Statesville, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Grace was born in Iredell County to the late Davis Barkley and Katie Lou Riddle Barkley. She was also preceded by her brother, Pete Barkley. She leaves behind her daughter, Martha Cates of Gibsonville; and brother, Norris Barkley of Statesville. The family will have a private visitation at Reavis Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Iredell Memorial Park Saturday, April 11, at 3 p.m. Pastor Aaron Holyfield will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Carolina Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville www.reavisfhstatesville.com

