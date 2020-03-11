March 7, 2020 Verlone Lee Cherry, 67, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

Service information

Mar 12
Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM
Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street
STATESVILLE, NC 28677
