Harold Christy January 16, 1961 - June 8, 2020 Harold Dean Christy, 59, of Claremont, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born Jan. 16, 1961, in Iredell County to the late Robert "Bob" and Audrey Speaks Christy. Harold was of Baptist faith and was employed for many years with L. Gordon Iron and Metal Company in Statesville. He was a lover of all sports and an expert in sports trivia. Harold enjoyed watching ball games and old westerns, and listening to classic country music, especially Vince Gill and George Jones. Most of all, he greatly enjoyed his grandsons, always enjoyed hearing their laughter and watching them play. Harold was a special soul that had a contagious laugh and could make anyone crack a smile or laugh along with him. He will always hold a special place in his family's hearts and his memory will be everlasting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Shelley Brandt. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Nichole Whitehurst and husband, Jeff, of Tarboro; brother, Herman Christie and wife, Diane, of Statesville; grandsons: Noah, Caleb and Eli Whitehurst; and niece, Dana Knight of Statesville. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
