August 7, 1929 - March 24, 2020 Marjorie Pauline Gwaltney Christy, 90, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Maple Leaf Healthcare. Born in Alexander County, Aug. 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jay P. Gwaltney and Edith Gertrude McLain Gwaltney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junius Fleming Christy, who passed away June 6, 1988. They shared 33 years of marriage together. Marjorie retired from Celanese after many years of service. She later worked in the cafeteria at Third Creek Elementary School. She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Denise Newman (Jeff), Diane Mahala (Thomas), Mark Christy (Trish), Dale Christy (Bonnie) and Karen Dulin (Gene); 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her two stepchildren, Tony Christy and Judy Pope (Frank); and two brothers, Jerry Gwaltney (Margaret) and Gene Gwaltney. There will be no formal visitation, however, Marjorie will lie in state at Morning Star Baptist Church, Thursday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m., and also Friday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The family will hold a private service with burial at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
