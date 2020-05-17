August 30, 1973 - May 13, 2020 Edward Stephen Clanton, 46, of Statesville, went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with his mother, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Stephen was born Aug. 30, 1973, and was the son of Flake Herman Clanton and the late Mary McHargue Clanton. Stephen was a graduate of North Iredell High School and earned an Associate Degree from Mitchel Community College. He was previously employed at the Iredell County Public Library until his health declined. He was a life-time and faithful member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. During his years of good health, he attended Sunday school and he was an active member of the adult choir. He occasionally sang solos during the worship service. Stephen is remembered by the daily phone calls to friends and family with new jokes to tell. He was clever at figuring out the joke punchline if you ask him one. He even wrote some of his own jokes. This was Stephen's way of brightening up someone's day. In addition to his father, he is survived by his special aunts, Sadie Harris (Joe) and Ruby Dellinger (Roy); special cousins, Betty Alexander (Nick), Rachel Johnson, David Lambert (Lorriane), Tony Clanton (Robin), Nelson Dellinger (Judy), Joyce Masters (Bill), Barbara Lambert, Brenda Munday (Larry), Linda Baily (Troy), Shelia Head (Danny), Carolyn Lunsford (Scott); and many other cousins whom he was fond of. A graveside service will be held at Pisgah United Methodist Church today (Sunday, May 17), at 3 p.m., with the Rev Mike Duncan officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Pisgah United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Jonathan Harris, 178 Hill Farm Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636. Alexander Funeral Home www.alexfuneralservice.com
